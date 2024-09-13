‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’: Kandi Krush & Coach Campanelli Dish on Season 3 Changes & What’s Next

The world of WOW- Women Of Wrestling is back for Season 3 and knows no bounds with the superheroes lacing up their boots to entertain fans. Co-owned and co-founded by Jeanie Buss and GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling visionary David McLane, WOW is bringing regular eyes to its syndicated program through larger-than-life personalities who have their respective inspiring backstories.

Among them are the sporty duo Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush, who are collectively known as Top Tier with Gloria Glitter. The trio became the inaugural WOW Trios Tag Team Champions.

Krush herself has trained to be an Olympic synchronized swimmer who battled depression and changed course to enter the boxing ring. Campanelli found success in the world of WOW thanks to her well-rounded sports background. Here the duo talks about what’s to come for the new season and the future of the brand.

What does it mean to you that WOW is headed into a Season 3?

Kandi Krush: We knew WOW was filled with greatness. We’re so happy the world is starting to see it more and more. Obviously, Top Tier brings a lot of that greatness to the show. Our entire roster is filled with elite athletes from different backgrounds. It was inevitable the world would be catching on to that. This is just the beginning. We’re only just getting started. We’re just going to become this undeniable force. We’re debuting a brand-new, beautiful, insane lighting situation. I can’t wait for this season to debut.

Coach Campanelli: We’re so excited, especially with Season 3 leveling up. This time with sports, people are recognizing women for not only being amazing athletes but dominating the sports they are in. That’s the great thing about WOW is we have that platform to highlight as many people as possible. We are the opener, midcard, and main event. We are everything. It just opens the door to highlight as many women as possible.

Not only different walks of life but also the style of wrestling. There is something for everyone. It’s great we are growing a following. We are the only women’s company with the greatest global footprint. That shows..We’re doing our thing and people are starting to recognize. We are amazing athletes and the greatest tag team in professional wrestling in Top Tier…Top Tier is opening the show. We’re finally getting our Trios tag team championship trophy. It will turn into the first-ever World Tros Tag Team championship belt.

What do you want to tease about the design of the titles?

Kandi: As we are the greatest females in professional wrestling, we deserve the greatest belts in all of professional wrestling. These are the most beautiful, and intricate, just like our team. They are the best belts you’ve ever seen.

Coach: Good things happen when you listen to the coach. That’s a coach tip. Finally, David McLane is listening to coach because he is turning this trophy into belts. Having belts made for you is always a flattering and fantastic thing. If you look at the belts closely, you’ll see an homage to Top Tier.

Coach, what was it like for you to be part of WOW’s San Diego Comic-Con panel and represent the company on this big stage?

Coach: It was incredible. We’re talking about women in sports and people finally recognizing women’s talents. Not just women athletes, but athletes as a whole. You have women in all kinds of sports that are getting recognition. Caitlin Clark is dominating basketball. Even when it comes to coaches. To me, that is a topic near and dear to my heart. You’re seeing women’s talent being taken seriously there as well. The Lakers just hired their first assistant female coach Lindsey Harding. Congratulations to her.

I’m from San Francisco and the Giants hired their first female full-time coach MLB Alyssa Nakken…I think getting to do that panel with Jeanie Buss who is an inspiration for women in sports in general. She is investing in WOW and believes in WOW’s mission, which is to highlight women in sports. There are a lot of pathways for women in professional sports. Being able to talk about that and us as athletes was incredible. I think you get to see that reflected in Season 3. Not only with us being taken seriously, but us rivaling any company that has wrestling.

Kandi, how would you compare the WOW locker room to others you’ve been in?

Kandi: The locker room is a lot more positive at WOW. Even though we have targets on our backs, and for some reason people want to act like we are the jerks of the locker room. We’re not. We are a sisterhood at WOW. We can fight at times. I have a sister in Minnesota. We love each other, but we grew up squabbling. Still do. I feel like we all have the same mission in there to be the greatest wrestling company in the world. We’re on track for that. I think we’re all doing our job.

I do appreciate how WOW embraced me from the beginning. Even in boxing, another male-dominated sport, you have to fight extra hard to prove yourself. I worked my buns off to get there. We’re lucky to have Jeanie Buss, David Mclane, and creative director Selina Major. I love being part of WOW and the locker room regardless of the squabbles, and drama. At the end of the day, we come together as one. I was watching the Olympics with my fiancé. He is a male athlete. We were most excited to see Sha’carri Richardson. She has this big personality, and energy and is one of the best athletes in the entire planet. It’s great to see in every area of women athletes rising up together. And that the guys are just as interested. WOW is entertaining for everyone, too.

What do you think of WOW’s decision to host live events?

Coach: It’s exciting. We love the fans. They provide so much energy and get so involved. The WOW fans are Top Tier. It’s great f for fans to see us live. Soon we’re having our first live event outside of Los Angeles, which is amazing. Stay tuned. I just hope we are able to do that more and reach more of our fans in a live setting.

Kandi: We get a lot of fans wanting us to come to their city. We got to give the fans what the fans want.

Who would you recruit coming to WOW?

Coach: The great thing about WOW is we do have women from every background. We have every walk of life. I open it up to anyone. Anyone who comes to WOW. If you got the right stuff, you should come here. We highlight women in wrestling and athletes in general. It provides diversity. I would love coaches to come to WOW, too.

Kandi: WOW already is a collaboration on its own. If you do want a name from me, I would love Laila Ali to come. I would love a heavy hitter in the locker room to show I am the greatest heavy hitter in pro wrestling. We’ll fight anyone and beat them too.

What can you tease about Season 3 and make it stand out?

Coach: We have a whole new stage. A whole new look. We’re going to have a completely different feel. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We have the belts we’re debuting as well. We just have excellent wrestling. The debut of Season 3 the main event is Penelope Pink versus Princess Aussie for a top contender spot against The Beast, who is returning to WOW from injury. We have a stacked roster of talented wrestling in Season 3.

Kandi: Our roster is unparalleled when it comes to strength, power, speed, all of the things an athlete has. We have it on our roster. It will be nonstop excitement. We are leveling up and taking over in every area.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Season 3 premiere, September 14, Syndication

Pluto TV has just launched a channel dedicated to WOW – Women of Wrestling channel.