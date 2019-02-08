'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Patterson & Rich Hunt for Clues in Peru (VIDEO)

The February 8 episode of NBC's Blindspot is taking viewers abroad to Machu Picchu, Peru, as Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich (Ennis Esmer) continue their efforts to save Jane (Jaimie Alexander).

Filmed on-location, "The Tale of the Book of Secrets" will include a unique treasure hunt, and we have an exclusive sneak peek! Scroll down below to see Patterson and Rich arrive at their first destination in Peru as the treasure hunt commences.

The two travel under the guise of being tourists, with Patterson lugging a heavy suitcase while Rich snaps some photos. "A little help would be nice, especially since you're the one that overpacked," Patterson complains to Rich. But Rich brushes her off, claiming he's trying to maintain their cover.

But the clues aren't too hard. Watch as this unlikely pair puts their minds together to try and uncover the answers that could save Jane's life.

Will their quest prove successful? Tune in to find out!

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC