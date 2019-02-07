'L.A.'s Finest': See Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba in First Teaser for 'Bad Boys' Spinoff (VIDEO)

After months of buzz about Spectrum's Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.'s Finest, the first teaser featuring stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union has arrived, along with a premiere date.

As Spectrum's first original series, L.A.'s Finest is poised to make its debut Monday, May 13, on Spectrum's On Demand service. The announcement was made by series stars and executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba via their social media accounts.

The show's premiere date will include the first three installments for the 13-episode series; subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Monday until the finale. Available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers, L.A.'s Finest will be ad-free for those looking to tune in.

Hailing from the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer and Michael Bay's Bad Boys franchise, L.A.'s Finest follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen taking down a drug cartel in Miami. Now, Syd has left her past behind and become an LAPD detective who has been paired with new partner Nancy McKenna (Alba). Nancy is a working mom with a complicated background of her own.

During this time, Syd will confront her own lifestyle while also hiding some major personal secrets. Together, Syd and Nancy will take on L.A.'s biggest and baddest criminals, proving that they're a force to be reckoned with. It's through their line of work that these girls will also become vital parts of each other's lives.

In celebration of the premiere date a hilarious teaser featuring Union and Alba was shared and includes the pair taking on female stereotypes and quickly acknowledging that this show won't include them.

"This is not our show," Alba says, cutting off a pillow fight. "This is definitely not our show," Union confirms, as the audience is treated to some of the action they can expect in May.

Check out the teaser below, and don't forget to check out the first Spectrum original when it debuts this spring.

L.A.'s Finest, Series Premiere, Monday, May 13, Spectrum On Demand