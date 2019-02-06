'Scrubs' Cast Supports Actor Sam Lloyd Amid His Cancer Diagnosis

It's been a sad time for the Scrubs family since the news about star Sam Lloyd's cancer diagnosis broke earlier this week.

The actor best known for playing Ted the lawyer in the hit comedy series from 2001-09 has remained a fan-favorite through the years even since the show's end nearly 10 years ago. Lloyd's diagnosis — a brain tumor, lung, liver, spine and jaw cancer — was revealed through a GoFundMe page which gleaned light on his situation.

According to the page, 55-year-old Lloyd is a new father who welcomed his first son, Weston, with wife Vanessa, and recently discovered a musical he'd been working on for years had been accepted into a "theatre accelerator program." The devastating news isn't bringing Lloyd down, as the page points out he's keeping his spirits up.

The news hasn't been lost on his former castmates and collaborators from Scrubs, as they've shown their support for Lloyd online. Series creator and "pal" Bill Lawrence tweeted out the link to Lloyd's GoFundMe page along with a heartfelt plea for support. "This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He's a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am," wrote Lawrence.

Scrubs's own J.D., star Zach Braff, wasn't far behind, as he retweeted Lawrence's message along with his own. "Tragic news from our beloved Sam (aka, Ted the Lawyer). I will of course be getting involved. Please send him your love," Braff wrote.

Along with Braff, actress Kate Micucci, who played Ted's love interest Stephanie Gooch wrote her own message on Twitter saying, "My pal Sam is fighting cancer. He played Ted on SCRUBS. He’s an incredible person and a new dad. Please donate if you can."

Robert Maschio, a.k.a. "The Todd," also posted the link with his own personalized caption. "I've always said Scrubs fans are a little bit better than everyone else, let's show it now for Sam," he wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow series stars John C. McGinley, who played Dr. Cox, and Donald Faison, who played Turk, showed their support by reposting Bill Lawrence's initial tweet, spreading the word.

And actress Christa Miller, who played Jordan in the series and is married to Bill Lawrence, liked Braff's tweet, allowing the link and message to spread through the internet.

Despite the trying time, this cast is showing their love and support for Lloyd in a special way.