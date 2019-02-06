Worth Watching: A 'Worst' First Date, a 'Schitt's Creek' Housewarming, 'Criminal Minds' Finale

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

You’re the Worst (10/9c, FXX): As Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) lurch toward the altar in the final season of TV’s raunchiest rom-com, their twisted BFFs Edgar (Desmin Borges) and Lindsay (Kether Donohue) show they clearly have learned nothing from the couple’s example, as they decide to go on an actual date. What could possibly go wrong?

Schitt’s Creek (10/9c, Pop): Posing a similar question, surely all will go well at David (Daniel Levy) and Patrick’s (Noah Reid) housewarming party, where Ted (Dustin Milligan) decides to finally let loose. Adding to the mayhem: Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) try their hand at babysitting Roland Jr.

Criminal Minds (10/9c, CBS): Only one more season to go as the violent procedural wraps its 14th season on a happier-than-usual occasion: Rossi’s (Joe Mantegna) wedding to Krystall (Gail O’Grady), with Johnny Mathis appearing as himself. (Will he sing “Wonderful, Wonderful”? It’s not for me to say.) Naturally, there are also murders to solve, with the BAU team winging to L.A. to look into fatal broad-daylight shootings connected to car accidents.

Inside Wednesday TV: Smithsonian Channel kicks off a new series of Wild Wednesdays programming with Incredible Animal Moments (8/7c), using high-speed cameras and macro-photography to capture intimate images of animal interaction, including “Deadly Showdowns,” “Freaks of Nature,” “Gang Wars,” “Rough Romance” and “Extreme Parenting.” … It’s a reality TV free-for-all in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds (9/8c), when Challenge vets face off against contestants from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor and American Ninja Warrior as well as some of MTV’s own… Travel Channel’s Mysteries at the Museum (9/8c) heads to Washington, D.C. to revisit the Watergate scandal.