The 2019 Serie del Caribe will go on as scheduled, but it will take place in a different country than originally planned.

The Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball has relocated the 2019 Serie del Caribe (Caribbean Series) from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, to Panama City due to political and social unrest in Venezuela.

The tournament, which expands to six teams and has a group-stage format this year, will be played February 4-10 at Panama City's Rod Carew National Stadium and air on ESPN Deportes.

Teams and groups are:

Group A

Cuba: Leñadores de las Tunas

Mexico: Charros de Jalisco

Venezuela: Cardenales de Lara

Group B

Puerto Rico: Cangrejeros de Santurce

Dominican Republic: Estrellas Orientales

Panama: Toros de Herrera

Serie Del Caribe: 2019 Caribbean Series Baseball TV Schedule

All games air on ESPN Deportes. All times Eastern/Central.

Monday, February 2

3/2c: Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

8/7c: Mexico vs. Venezuela

Tuesday, February 5

3/2c: Cuba vs. Mexico

8/7c: Dominican Republic vs. Panama

Wednesday, February 6

3/2c: Cuba vs. Venezuela

8/7c: Panama vs. Puerto Rico

Thursday, February 7

3/2c: Mexico vs. Cuba

8/7c: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

Friday, February 8

3/2c: Panama vs. Dominican Republic

8/7c: Venezuela vs. Mexico

Saturday, February 9

1/noon: Venezuela vs. Cuba

7/6c: Puerto Rico vs. Panama

Sunday, February 10

4/3c: Championship Game: Winner Group A vs. Winner Group B