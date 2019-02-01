'Bachelor' Deleted Scene Reveals Previously Unseen Drama Between Nicole & Onyeka (VIDEO)

So much drama, so little time.

ABC has Bachelor cameras rolling almost 24/7, catching side conversations, rolling eyes, sweet kisses, and even death glares. All that footage piles up and, sadly, even some of the most "OMG!" scenes end up on the cutting room floor.

That's why we love when producers release unseen footage, blooper reels, and behind-the-scenes moments.

In this newly released deleted scene, contestants Onyeka and Nicole have a little tiff over Nicole's emotions.

"It's important to me that you know exactly my thoughts on everything," Onyeka starts, expressing concern over how many times she's seen Nicole cry thus far during filming.

"Sometimes it's questioned whether or not you're fully emotionally stable to be in a committed relationship," she continues to a deadpan Nicole. Then, Onyeka proceeds to tell Nicole that people in the house don't appreciate some of her comments, like how she said she doesn't see Colton with Elyse for "superficial reasons."

"They think I'm weak because I'm crying and being emotional. I'm just totally being myself," insists Nicole.

Watch the full conversation below:

This deleted scene is just the beginning of the Onyeka/Nicole drama. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FaCijnz1uk — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 31, 2019

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC