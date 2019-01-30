'Haunting of Hill House' Star Victoria Pedretti Joins 'YOU' Season 2 on Netflix

Victoria Pedretti is about to cross paths with one of the most sinister characters on TV: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg.

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that The Haunting of Hill House star, who played the tortured youngest Crain child Nell, has joined the cast of YOU's second season.

Her character, Love Quinn, is "an aspiring chef who doesn't care about social media. She's also tending to a deep grief — so when she meets Joe she senses a shared knowledge of profound loss."

It sounds like she and the serial killer/bookstore manager will become love interests, replacing Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — Joe's obsession and ultimately his victim in Season 1.

This is the first casting news since YOU was purchased by the streaming giant and become a bonafide sensation. According to data Netflix released in early 2019, the series is “on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks."

Season 2 will reportedly begin production this month and be set in Los Angeles, compared to NYC the first time around. The show is based on the Caroline Kepnes bestselling book series of the the same name.

