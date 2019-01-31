Rachael Leigh Cook Previews Hallmark's 'Valentine in the Vineyard' & a Possible Fourth Movie

Frankie Baldwin (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Nate DeLuca (Brendan Penny) are a prime example of how opposites can attract.

The fictional Hallmark Channel couple are partners in life and business as they run their winery, Sorrento Farms. And in Valentine in the Vineyard, the third installment in the Vineyard franchise, Frankie and Nate get engaged.

They're ready to share the exciting news, but Frankie’s cousin Lexi and Nate’s brother Marco beat them to the punch by announcing they're also getting married and want to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Frankie and Nate want everyone to have their own special day, so they postpone their announcement and instead offer to host Lexi and Marco's big day. But juggling wedding planning and the expansion of Sorrento Farms is no easy task, which has Frankie and Nate wondering if they can handle a bigger commitment to each other.

The franchise's lead, Rachael Leigh Cook, spoke with TV Insider exclusively about what's in store for Vineyard fans.

This is the third installment in this franchise. Why do you think it’s been so successful?

Rachael Leigh Cook: It takes place in the world of wine-making, which is something many of us don't know much about but we certainly enjoy wine. Also, it's just a really beautiful, classic love story. In this movie, Frankie and Nate are forced into a position of questioning whether or not they should be together forever. They have figure out the right timing.

What do you like about Frankie as a character?

There's a whole lot of me in Frankie. I love playing her because I get to be really free with my tougher side which is something we try to carry over from the books into the screenplays. The best part of these movies, for me, is the banter she has with Nate.

Have you learned a lot about making wine?

Oh man, I can't even do the swirl right! I'm not even good at pouring liquid. We shot at the River Stone Winery in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia. It's unbelievable up there. It's so beautiful.

You're character is forced to do a compatibility test with her fiancé. Do you believe in compatibility tests?

Actually, I think building something from Ikea really tests your relationship. But no, I'm not a big fun of compatibility tests but that scene was a lot of fun to shoot.

Would you ever do a double-wedding like Frankie, Nate, Lexi, and Marco agree to?

I think people love the image of the a double-wedding, but when you really get down to it, you're very much sharing your day. I'm not an 'All eyes on me' kind of a person but a double-wedding does have its own complications.

Was the llama cooperative on set?

This movie was the best he's ever behaved! The funniest part of filming is when we're going to rehearse and the director tell us where we're going to stand and what the llama is supposed to do. We just laugh because that's never what happens. I'm trying to lure this llama with his favorite snacks but the whole world is food if you're llama, so it doesn't really work.

What do you think is next for Frankie and Nate in a potential fourth movie?

It's mentioned that Marco and Lexi are going to France and I just thought, 'What if there was some reason we had to go with them and couldn't we go shoot at an amazing vineyard over there?' Honeymoon on the vineyard and misadventures ensue. But really I just wanna go to France!

Valentine in the Vineyard, Movie Premiere, Saturday, February 2, 8/7c, Hallmark