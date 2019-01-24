Hallmark Channel Previews 'Countdown to Valentine's Day' & 'Adoption Ever After'

Join Alison Sweeney, Larissa Wohl, and Happy the dog as they preview Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day and the biggest Adoption Ever After event this Saturday, January 26, on Hallmark Channel.

Viewers will be treated to romance with a first look at two all-new Valentine's original movies: Valentine in the Vineyard starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny; and The Story of Us starring Maggie Lawson and Sam Page.

Plus, as part of Hallmark Channel's growing pet initiative, get sneak peeks at three pet-centered specials. The 1st Annual Cat Bowl, Kitten Bowl VI, and the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show have shelter pets competing to win the ultimate trophy: a loving, forever home through adoption.

Hallmark Previews Countdown to Valentine’s Day and Adoption Ever After, Saturday, January 26, 10/9c, Hallmark Channel