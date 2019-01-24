Hallmark Channel Previews 'Countdown to Valentine's Day' & 'Adoption Ever After'

Christina Gables
Alexx Henry/Alexx Henry Studios/Crown Media United States LLC

Join Alison Sweeney, Larissa Wohl, and Happy the dog as they preview Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day and the biggest Adoption Ever After event this Saturday, January 26, on Hallmark Channel.

Rachel Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny in Valentine in the Vineyard (©2019 Crown Media United States LLC)

Viewers will be treated to romance with a first look at two all-new Valentine's original movies: Valentine in the Vineyard starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny; and The Story of Us starring Maggie Lawson and Sam Page.

Sam Page and Maggie Lawson in The Story of Us (©2019 Crown Media United States LLC)

Plus, as part of Hallmark Channel's growing pet initiative, get sneak peeks at three pet-centered specials. The 1st Annual Cat Bowl, Kitten Bowl VI, and the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show have shelter pets competing to win the ultimate trophy: a loving, forever home through adoption.

Kitten Bowl VI (©2019 Crown Media United States LLC)

Hallmark Previews Countdown to Valentine’s Day and Adoption Ever After, Saturday, January 26, 10/9c, Hallmark Channel

