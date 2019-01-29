'FBI' Is Getting the Spinoff Treatment at CBS With 'FBI: Most Wanted'

The FBI universe is expanding — along with Dick Wolf's resume — as the CBS crime drama is getting the spinoff treatment after just one season.

The news comes as no surprise in the wake of the success of the new original show. FBI: Most Wanted has been picked up for a series commitment at the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first episode of the series — a one-off — is reportedly set to air within the original show's schedule this spring.

Most Wanted will feature the branch of the FBI that's responsible for locating and capturing those who are on the Most Wanted list.

Wolf and colleague Rene Balcer will write the script as well as executive produce with Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney. FBI and Chicago P.D.'s Fred Berner will direct the episode.

This is the latest positive news for Dick Wolf, who is responsible for TV's biggest crime dramas including NBC's Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. He also helms the long-running Law & Order: SVU and is working on that show's upcoming spinoff, Law & Order: Hate Crimes, for the 2019-2020 season.

Wolf and Jankowksi are also working on a reboot of their '90s procedural New York Undercover. Still in its first season, FBI has already been renewed for a second by CBS.

FBI: Most Wanted, Series Premiere, Coming Soon, CBS