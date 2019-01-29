'Pearson' Trailer: Jessica Makes Waves in the Windy City in the 'Suits' Spinoff (VIDEO)

Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) is back in business and ready to conquer a new city.

In the Suits spinoff series — appropriately titled Pearson — fans follow Jessica has she navigates her new life in Chicago. And after her disbarment, the former NYC powerhouse lawyer is ready for her second act: politics.

Jessica is hired by the newly appointed Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector) as his fixer, and the legal mastermind "is quickly embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing — two things very much at odds," USA revealed in a press release.

Pearson has showrunner Daniel Arkin at the helm and is executive produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, as well as Doug Liman, David Bartis, and Gene Klein of Hypnotic. Also starring in drama series are Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Simon Kassianides (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Eli Goree (Riverdale), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) and Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp).

Check out the first trailer below:

Pearson, Series Premiere, 2019, USA