Did the ‘Pearson’ Finale Set Up a Season 2? 6 Questions We Have (PHOTOS)

With Suits ending after nine seasons, we can’t help but wonder if any of the other characters will make the move to the Windy City. Jessica’s reached out to her friends during Season 1, but if there’s a second season, why not have someone appear in at least one episode?

Jessica told Bobby she’d help him with his McGann problem, but added, “I fix this mess for you, I’m done being your errand girl.” That will probably be easier said than done, especially depending on what it takes to fix his mess.

In the final scene of the season, Jessica revealed to Bobby that she knew he, not his brother (who was about to turn himself in for the crime), killed Tommy Deal. “You brought me in to fix your McGann problem, and now that I know what it is, I say we get to work,” she told him. But what will it take to make that happen?

“I wanted this to work,” she told him before promising to destroy the FBI file he gave her. He, in turn, asked her to wear a wire, “the last thing [he’d] ever ask of her.” It seemed like the end for them, but if there’s a second season, is there hope for them?

Keri took a new job at a law firm, but the FBI also showed up at her door with questions near the end of the finale. Could that change her career path moving forward?

When she thanked him for helping her with her mother, she kissed him. However, in the finale, she denied that it meant anything. But if there’s a Season 2, there will clearly be more to that.

[Warning: The below and gallery above contain MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pearson, “The Fixer.”]

The first season of the Suits spinoff, Pearson, has come to an end, and it’s left us with quite a few questions.

USA Network has yet to announce if it will return for a second season, but considering things weren’t wrapped up in a neat bow for any of the characters and Jessica’s (Gina Torres) original series is coming to an end, we’re hopeful we’ll see more of Chicago’s politics. After all, the Season 1 finale ended with Jessica taking on quite the difficult task!

