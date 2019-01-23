'Blue Bloods' Alum Jennifer Esposito Joins 'Law & Order: SVU'

NBC's Law & Order: SVU is welcoming back a familiar face in Season 20 — Blue Bloods and NCIS vet Jennifer Esposito.

The actress, who recently appeared on TV in NBC's Blindspot, is reacclimating herself with the NYPD in her upcoming role. Esposito previously starred as Jackie Curatola in CBS's Blue Bloods for nearly 50 episodes, leaving in 2012 after her character took an indefinite leave of absence from the department.

News of Esposito's guest spot was revealed in a video that star Ice-T tweeted out showing the close cast mates braving the single-digit winter weather in New York City for filming.

According to TV Line, Esposito will play Sgt. Phoebe Baker who runs the Vice squad and helps the SVU investigation into brothels. Esposito's character's backstory includes working with Fin (Ice-T) in Narcotics 20 years ago.

So when does Esposito's episode air? Fans won't have to wait to long to see her on the job as she'll grace TV screens Thursday, February 14.

This isn't Esposito's first run on the NBC series either. She appeared in an episode back in 2000 as a different character, as well as two episodes of the original Law & Order in 1996 and 2006.

The actress's most recent TV roles include the previously mentioned Blue Bloods, NCIS and Blindspot as well as The Affair, Mistresses, and Samantha Who?.

