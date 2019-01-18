'Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery' Explores the Twisted Truth Behind the Real Estate Heir

The story unraveling around real estate tycoon Robert Durst is bizarre and disturbing.

In the latest installment, Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery, the twists are revealed about the infamous businessman, from the disappearance of his wife to the dismemberment of his neighbor and the execution-style murder of his confidant.

The heir to a Manhattan real estate dynasty with an estimated personal worth of $100 million, Durst never seemed likely to become a high-profile suspected serial killer. His wife, Kathleen McCormack, mysteriously disappeared in 1982. When his neighbor Morris Black’s body was discovered in pieces in 2001, he was acquitted on the basis of self-defense.

Now, Durst is accused of putting a single bullet into the head of his close friend Susan Berman because, prosecutors claim, Durst was worried that Berman would implicate him in the death of his first wife.

What brought this case to prominence and the public's notice was the conclusion of the HBO documentary The Jinx, in which Durst unwittingly spoke into a live microphone, “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The special limited series coverage builds from this cryptic confession with new interviews with Kathleen’s brother and sister-in-law, her friends Ruth Mayer and Ellen Strauss, Durst’s defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, and Susan Criss. Fresh insights are offered by legal analyst Beth Karas, true crime journalist Diane Dimond, crime reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell and New York Times reporter Charles Bagli.