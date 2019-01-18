'At Home with Amy Sedaris' Trailer: First Look at a Star-Studded Season 2! (VIDEO)

Move over, Marie Kondo — truTV is serving up a joyful slice of delicious Emmy-nominated poundcake in the form of the Season 2 trailer for At Home with Amy Sedaris!

And like its amazingly wonky first course, the second is just as chockfull of questionable homemaking tips, crafting projects and Sedaris' patented off-kilter comedy. "This show is about hospitality," she offers at the outset. "The act of welcoming people into your home so you don't have to go to theirs."

And lordy, is she welcoming some impressive guests. This season sees Susan Sarandon, Ana Gasteyer, Rose Byrne, Justin Theroux, Richard Kind, Gillian Jacobs, Matthew Broderick, Elli Kemper, Fred Armisen, Michael Shannon, Billy Crudup, Martha Plimpton and Bridget Everett, among others.

In addition, there will also be visits from her unsettling Knife Guy (David Pasquesi), the Lady Who Lives in the Woods (Heather Lawless), a giant cat, several of Sedaris' original characters and of course, Cole Escola's dragtime delight, Chassie Tucker.

Like we said, this hilarious home how-to satire may not help you actually get your house in order, but it is way more fun than having to say goodbye to every piece of old clothing, you know?

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 2 Premiere, February 19, 10/9c, truTV