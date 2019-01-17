'Young Sheldon' Sneak Peek: Why Is Sheldon Looking for Radioactive Material? (VIDEO)

Boy genius Sheldon Cooper is thinking big... real big!

In Thursday's episode of the Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a plan for helping to power his Texas home, as well as its neighborhood. One problem — his idea requires radioactive material and, well, the 10-year old is on a mission to round some up.

Also in the all-new episode, the green-eyed monster of jealousy turns up when a colleague of Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), played by guest star Ed Begley Jr., flirts with Meemaw (Annie Potts) at a university cocktail party.

Speaking of Sturgis, as you'll see in the exclusive clip courtesy of Warner Brothers and CBS, Sheldon knocks on his door to inquire about the best way to get his nuclear reactor off the ground.

Check out the clip here:

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS