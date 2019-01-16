'MAFS' Alum Sam Role Shares Her Journey to Motherhood in 'Love At First Baby'

Married At First Sight's Sam Role is filling a new role — that of mother to daughter Isabella.

The reality star, who appeared on Season 3 of the Lifetime series, is starring in the newly-released Love At First Baby, a six-part docuseries currently airing on Kinetic Content's YouTube channel. And it's a big week for Role as she just revealed to People that she secretly married her beau Chris Wise in April 2018!

Role first appeared on Married At First Sight in 2016 but her marriage didn't last, as she and husband Neil Bowlus parted ways in friendship. After that experience, Role decided to take an even bigger life step — having a baby.

Role began the process of artificial insemination — prior to meeting her now-husband — and self-shot this digital series. Viewers will follow her inspiring journey as a single woman going through the process of becoming a mother on her own. And along the way, Role faces many challenges, including endometriosis.

"People who know me know that I'm a risk taker and willing to gamble everything to find love. This time around I'm risking everything to have a baby," she says. "I'm thrilled to be able to share this journey with everyone but especially women who may want to take the ultimate leap but are afraid of the unknown."

"I hope this sheds some light and empowers women everywhere to just go for it!" Role concludes.

Below, check out the first installment of Love At First Baby.