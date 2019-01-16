Who Is Marie Kondo? How Her Netflix Series 'Tidying Up' Is Changing Lives

Marie Kondo is an organizing expert from Japan whose new Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is changing the way people live.

The 34-year-old mother of two first found success with her 2014 book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which advises readers to let go of items that don't "spark joy" and teaches them how to reorganize one's home to live a more balance and fulfilled life. From there, a series was the natural next step.

In her first season on the streamer, Kondo — who is based in L.A. with her family, including husband and business partner Takumi Kawahara — visits different families and couples struggling with clutter, packed closets, and stacks upon stacks of items they no longer use but can't seem to part with.

Kondo's method, The KonMari Method, encourages organizing by category instead of by location. She begins with clothes, then books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, lastly, sentimental items. She also teaches a new way of folding clothing to make everything visible in a drawer and uses boxes within boxes to give everything its place.

The internet has been exploding with people applying Kondo's method and finding peace in their homes. By letting go of items that lack value, it allows for more space for the things you care about, which she says will filter into other areas of the your life.

Check out real-life transformations below:

It took me 10 days to #KonMari my bedroom... Today was the first time that I could walk into my room and feel at ease. It was pretty awesome. — Cyndi (@psyduckies) January 8, 2019

KonMari’d my spice cabinet last night ... ladies. pic.twitter.com/GPKnQuuRDW — Scott Kubie (@scottkubie) January 16, 2019

The KonMari method gives me life 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gsrJdbDD96 — Amy Wilks (@AmosCorruptMD) January 11, 2019

#KonMari method can also be applied in giving says @PencilTreks. When we give, we must ask will this #sparkjoy pic.twitter.com/R6tuDXzHTV — Mon Corpuz (@moncorpuz) January 15, 2019

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, Streaming now, Netflix