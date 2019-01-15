CBS Midseason Drama Premieres: Dana Delany's 'The Code,' Noah Wyle's 'Red Line' & More

CBS just announced the spring premiere dates for two of the network's new drama series: The Code and The Red Line.

The Red Line, starring ER alum Noah Wyle, is produced by Greg Berlanti and Ava DuVernay and will premiere on Sunday, April 28, after God Friended Me wraps its first season. It will air a little differently from most series with two-hour installments across four consecutive Sundays.

"The Red Line is a serialized drama with compelling characters and provocative themes that we expect viewers will want to watch more than one hour per week, so we wanted to eventize it and try something unique with two-hour blocks over four weeks,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment. “Sundays have always been a night of prestige programming for the network, and 60 Minutes provides the perfect lead-in for this special series.”

The Code, starring TV vet Dana Delany (Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives) will premiere on Tuesday, April 9, following an NCIS lead-in. It will then will move to its regular Monday slot on April 15, after Magnum P.I. completes its season order. The Code is a drama about the military’s brightest minds who take on our country’s toughest legal challenges, inside the courtroom and out. It focuses on the only law firm in the world where every attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator — and a Marine.

Ransom is returning on Saturday, February 16 and "follows crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his team as they save lives when no one else can."

According to CBS, the season premieres of Elementary and Instinct will be announced at a later date. No word on Life in Pieces.

CBS' Spring 2019 Schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 16

8:00-9:00 PM Ransom (3rd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, April 9

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM The Code (Special Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: New Orleans

Monday, April 15

8:00-8:30 PM The Neighborhood

8:30-9:00 PM Man With a Plan

9:00-10:00 PM The Code (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM Bull

Sunday, April 28

8:00-10:00 PM The Red Line (Event Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: Los Angeles