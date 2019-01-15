'Lethal Weapon: Can Murtaugh Really Pull Off His Classic Fight Moves? (VIDEO)

MMA fighting can be tough... but tough enough to end up six feet under?

In this week's episode of Fox's Lethal Weapon, a dead MMA fighter leads Detectives Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) and Cole (Seann William Scott) on the path to find out what happened to him. But, as you'll see in the below exclusive sneak peek, we also find out that Murtaugh actually has some classic fighting moves of his own.

Also in the episode, Trish (Keesha Sharp) thinks about a shift in her career path. Plus, Cole and Erica (Nishi Munshi) hit a roadblock in their keeping-things-casual relationship plan when Cole's daughter, Maya (Shay Rudolph), reacts in an unexpected way.

Getting back to Murtaugh and those fight moves he likes to mention, namely a "signature move" of his called "The Roger," is the seasoned detective all talk? Watch this clip where, in Scorsese's (Johnathan Fernandez) morgue, Murtaugh insists he still has the goods.

Lethal Weapon, Tuesdays, 8/9c, Fox.