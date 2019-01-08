'Bachelor' Deleted Scene: Bri Comes Clean About Her Fake Australian Accent (VIDEO)

One of Colton Underwood's 30 contestants, Bri, stole the show during The Bachelor's Season 23 premiere on Monday night.

The 24-year-old model from Los Angeles came up with a devious but brilliant plan to stand out from the other women: She pretended to have an Australian accent. And it did the trick, as Colton commented on the accent when he met her outside the Bachelor Mansion.

View this post on Instagram Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Jan 3, 2019 at 1:24pm PST

At the end of the episode, Bri ended up getting a rose and accepted it in her American accent, which had viewers wondering about when she admitted the truth about her origins. Now, we finally know!

In a deleted scene, we see Bri coming clean. "My Australian accent is kinda an ice breaker," she explained. Then she confessed she's never actually even been to Australia but would love to visit.

"It’s definitely fun. I like to show a lighthearted side of me,” she said in her confessional. “Australian Bri comes in and out.”

