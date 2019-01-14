Inside ‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Maui Wedding (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Untitled design-168
47692512_524227311423079_1415911316165093508_n
Instagram

‘Today I’m honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding,’ wrote Chris Harrison.

49462077_1179729535520553_4070373412957983949_n
Instagram

The bride wore a beautiful @misshayleypaige gown that was named after her.

50128961_136740347341105_1156628047438899528_n
Instagram

Father-daughter dance.

50273060_1141272976037002_6754508437326301434_n
Instagram

Cutting the cake.

49858031_2290711314273503_4752809687793744674_n
Instagram

More alums! Catherine Giudici Lowe and Sean Lowe enjoyed their time in Hawaii.

50082650_385286662234798_433869953162967544_n
Instagram

Bachelor star Seinne Fleming attended the wedding with boyfriend Doug Fillmore.

47693754_800090700343783_3359655856755862685_n
Instagram

All about that baby bump.

49409626_356026951865375_2905548574246242075_n
Instagram

‘It’s been an incredible week full of love and laughs,’ Harrison wrote.

49858318_778069425882931_7201909431820836734_n
Instagram

The rehearsal dinner.

49291860_948210762045214_1549362265267379010_n
Instagram/NVMauiMediaI

A rainbow appeared during their pre-wedding photo shoot.

49426796_526279341192788_3537133161520070631_n

Arie and Lauren also invited producers from the reality dating show on which they met.

1 of

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who famously caused controversy on Season 22 of The Bachelor, married on January 12 at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

They exchanged vows 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s “After the Final Rose” special, after Arie called off his engagement to final pick (and eventual Bachelorette star) Becca Kufrin. They’ve since announced that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due this spring.

'The Bachelor' Season 23 Premiere: Colton Underwood Begins His Journey to Find Love (RECAP)See Also

'The Bachelor' Season 23 Premiere: Colton Underwood Begins His Journey to Find Love (RECAP)

The First Impression Rose, eliminations, and everything in between.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, which counted franchise alums Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Seinne Fleming, along with Bachelor producers Megan Firestone and Elan Gale among their 100 guests. Could this mean a TV special is on the way?

The two exchanged Neil Lane rings and Burnham donned a custom Hailey Paige wedding gown. Click through the gallery above to see the stunning images!

The Bachelor - ABC

The Bachelor where to stream

The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.