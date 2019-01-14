Inside ‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Maui Wedding (PHOTOS)
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who famously caused controversy on Season 22 of The Bachelor, married on January 12 at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.
They exchanged vows 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s “After the Final Rose” special, after Arie called off his engagement to final pick (and eventual Bachelorette star) Becca Kufrin. They’ve since announced that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due this spring.
Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, which counted franchise alums Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Seinne Fleming, along with Bachelor producers Megan Firestone and Elan Gale among their 100 guests. Could this mean a TV special is on the way?
The two exchanged Neil Lane rings and Burnham donned a custom Hailey Paige wedding gown. Click through the gallery above to see the stunning images!