'Elvis All-Star Tribute': Blake Shelton, Jennifer Lopez & More Honor the King of Rock 'n Roll

On December 3, 1968, NBC aired what has since become known as Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special. On a very intimate stage, Presley appeared in black leather with his guitar for his first live television performance since 1961. The most watched TV event that year, this special propelled Presley to return to performing live after years of making formulaic movies.

To honor him for the 50th Anniversary of The Elvis Comeback Special, NBC will air Elvis All-Star Tribute on Sunday, February 17. Celebrating with reprisals of his iconic songs are a mixture of young and veteran talents, hosted by The Voice coach Blake Shelton.

The all-star group of music superstars performing include Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert, and Kelsea Ballerini. Also joining them are the established names of Blake Shelton, John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Groban, John Legend, Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Mac Davis.

Musical performances will include:

“Trouble”/ "Guitar Man" – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood

Also featured are interviews with wife Priscilla Presley, rare Elvis footage, outtakes and interviews from those involved in the special, including Director Steve Binder, as well as an appearance by the King's daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

So it’s time to put on your “Blue Suede Shoes” and get “All Shook Up” as you thrill to the songs of Elvis Presley!

Elvis All-Star Tribute, Sunday, February 17, 9/8c, NBC