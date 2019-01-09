'This Is Us' Casts Phylicia Rashad as Beth's Mother

The extended Pearson family is growing! This Is Us is preparing to welcome Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) mother into the fray.

The Cosby Show's own Clair Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad, will reportedly fill those shoes as she's been cast in a Season 3 guest spot. According to Entertainment Weekly, Rashad's character Carol will play a role in the long talked about Beth backstory episode.

While there's little information about when the episode will air, fans can rest assured that This Is Us will resume its third season on Tuesday, January 15. Earlier in the season, the series showcased Toby's (Chris Sullivan) backstory in conjunction with his depression, which mirrored his own mother's (Wendie Malick) struggle.

It will be interesting to see what about Beth's current life may mirror her upbringing, but it seems the mother-daughter dynamic will be explored (which makes sense with Beth as a mother of two daughters).

Rashad joins previous This Is Us guest stars Ron Howard, Sylvester Stallone, Katey Sagal, Jane Kaczmarek, and Denis O'Hare, among others.

Rashad's most recent TV appearances include the shows Empire, the upcoming David Makes Man, and Amazon's Jean-Claude Van Johnson. She also reprised her role as Mary Ann Creed in the film Creed II this past winter.

This Is Us, Season 3 Returns, Tuesday, January 15, 9/8c, NBC