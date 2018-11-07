Kelly Ripa Joins 'Riverdale' Season 3 as Hiram Lodge's Mistress

Riverdale is keeping it in the family.

Kelly Ripa revealed on social media she's joining The CW teen drama which already stars her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, as Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendes) dad Hiram Lodge. And her guest role will be none other than Hiram's mistress, Mrs. Mulwray!

"It's a family affair........Hiram's mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale," Ripa wrote.

"Beautiful, icy, femme fatale" Mulwray is described as "confident and tough," and E! reports that she gets caught up in a conspiracy that's "much bigger than she initially realized."

Ripa is the third member of her family to add Riverdale to his or her resume. Michael Consuelos, Kelly and Mark's son, is appearing as a young Hiram on Wednesday night's flashback episode, "The Midnight Club," along with the rest of cast who are playing their on-screen parents.

Ripa and Consuelos met while starring on the ABC soap All My Children, where they played on-screen love interests Hayley and Mateo.

