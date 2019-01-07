Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a 'B***h' at the Golden Globes

What are the Golden Globes without a little bit of drama? During Sunday night's festivities, Chrissy Metz came under internet fire after red carpet audio had some speculating that the This Is Us star called GLOW's Alison Brie a 'b***h.'

The audio in question, which was captured during the show's official red carpet live stream, saw Metz with correspondents A.J. Gibson and Missi Pyle, who asked if the actress knew Brie before saying she was at the other end of the carpet.

"Do I?" Metz began in an exaggerated tone before the visual cut to Brie, though they continued to play the audio of Metz who began to say, "She's such a b..."

That's when the audio cut out, but as Metz began uttering a word that began with a "b," the internet started buzzing. There's been a lot of debate as to what Metz said since the word was cut off mid-statement, but you can take a peek at the video and decide for yourself.

Here’s the Chrissy Metz calling Allison Brie a “b” at #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/Wwl25s3DMR — Will C (@wheelsee) January 7, 2019

After the incident, speculation prompted Metz to speak out, writing on Twitter, "It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

Nicole Sperling, a reporter from Vanity Fair, even took a moment to ask Brie about the situation, of which she seemed to have little knowledge. "Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz's comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. 'But why?,' she asked. 'I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.'"

Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz’s comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. “But why?,” she asked. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.” https://t.co/B7zmEB009s — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 7, 2019

Pre-show co-host Gibson even came to Metz's defense, telling Page Six, "I was standing on stage with Chrissy and thought she called Alison a babe. Chrissy is one of the kindest women in Hollywood and is so supportive of other talented women.... If she did happen to use the 'other' word," he added, "I promise it was 1,000 percent a joke."

The red carpet correspondent shared the statement via a tweet that reads, "When the tabloid machine gets rolling & tries to paint a wonderful person in a negative light, attempting to start a 'feud' between 2 wonderfully talented women, the only way to fight back is with honesty & light!"

When the tabloid machine gets rolling & tries to paint a wonderful person in a negative light, attempting to start a “feud” between 2 wonderfully talented women, the only way to fight back is with honesty & light! ⁦@ChrissyMetz⁩ I adore you. ❤️ https://t.co/erewnSBREF — AJ Gibson (@AJGibson) January 7, 2019

It would seem this is just be a case of a simple misunderstanding. Let us know what you think in the comments below.