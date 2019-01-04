NFL Playoffs 2019: Wild-Card Weekend TV Schedule

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs wild-card round

The 2019 NFL playoffs begin with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 teams—the top two seeds from the AFC and the NFC get the week off—in the hunt for Super Bowl LIII try to advance to next weekend’s Divisional Playoff round.

On Saturday, January 5, the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans on ESPN and ABC (4:30/3:30c), and the Seattle Seahawks are at the Dallas Cowboys on Fox (8:15/7:15c).

On Sunday, January 6, CBS airs the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens (1/noon c) and NBC carries the Philadelphia Eagles at the Chicago Bears (4:40/3:40c).

In the Divisional Playoffs (January 12-13), the Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, NBC, 4:30/3:30c) and New England Patriots (Sunday, CBS, 1/noon c) in the AFC, and the Los Angeles Rams (Saturday, Fox, 8:15/7:15c) and New Orleans Saints (Sunday, FOX, 4:40/3:40c) host winners from the wild-card round. The Chiefs and Saints own home-field advantage for the Conference Championship Games (January 20, CBS & FOX) if they win their Divisional games.

NFL Playoff Seeds

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4), AFC West champion (first-round bye, home-field advantage throughout)

2. New England Patriots (11-5), AFC East champion (first-round bye)

3. Houston Texans (11-5), AFC South champion

4. Baltimore Ravens (10-6), AFC North champion

5. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3), NFC South champion (first-round bye, home-field advantage throughout)

2. Los Angeles Rams (13-3), NFC West champion (first-round bye)

3. Chicago Bears (12-4), NFC North champion

4. Dallas Cowboys (10-6), NFC East champion

5. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

NFL Playoffs Schedule At A Glance

January 5-6 AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

January 12-13 AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, FOX & NBC)

January 20 AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & FOX)

January 27 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (ABC/ESPN)

February 3 Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta (CBS)