TV News Roundup: 'Friends From College' Drops Trailer, 'Better Things' Returns & 'Star Talk' Pulled

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Friends From College

Best friends are there for you when times are tough... even if they’re the ones who caused all your problems.

Friends From College, Season 2, January 11, Netflix

Better Things

The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series directed and produced by series star Pamela Adlon, will return to FX for its third season. Adlon directs all 12 episodes of the third season, following the exit of former creative partner, Louis CK, who exited the series following his sexual misconduct scandal.

Better Things, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 28, 10/9c, FX

Corporate

Matt and Jake return to waste even more of their best years working for Hampton DeVille.

Corporate, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 15, 10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central

Simply Halston

A new limited series starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor is currently in the works, according to Deadline. The story will follow the rise and fall of the legendary fashion designer (played by McGregor) in '70s and '80s New York City.

Attached to write the series is Sharr White (The Affair) and it will reportedly be directed by Dan Minahan (American Crime Story).

Neil deGrasse Tyson

The National Geographic Channel has temporarily pulled deGrasse Tyson's long-running series Star Talk off the air, according to Variety. The astrophysicist was accused of sexual misconduct by musician Tchiya Amet, who claimed that Tyson raped her in the 1980s when they were grad students.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of Star Talk until it is complete,” a Nat Geo rep said. “We expect that to happen in the next few weeks at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

Tyson has denied the allegations. He wrote in a Facebook post: “In any claim, evidence matters. Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so.”