The 'Ghost Adventures' Crew Delves Into 'Curse of the River Bend' in Two-Part Special

A city just north of St. Louis, Alton sits on the Mississippi River. Rife with dark history, it’s considered one of America’s most haunted towns.

In this two-part Ghost Adventures special, "Curse of the River Bend," Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, along with A/V techs Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, investigate two of the town’s most haunted buildings in hopes of capturing paranormal evidence.

They begin a dusk-to-dawn “lockdown” investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery.

The first part of the special, airing Saturday, January 5, they delve into the McPike Mansion, which was constructed in 1869 in an Italianate-Victorian style and stands as one of the more elaborate homes in Alton. There have been hundreds of stories about the home, from the chilling to the downright silly, but the current owner claims that the ghost of the builder haunts the place. A blast of cold came over her when she noted a man standing near the window, who then vanished.

In part two, airing one week later on Saturday, January 12, viewers learn about the 1914 Mineral Springs Hotel, which, after being restored and re-opened as an antique mall, reignited interest in its history. Thus came tales of murder, suicides and apparitions.

If any of the ghosts in the old hotel are truly frightening, it might be the philandering husband that allegedly haunts the swimming pool. In the 1920s, a partygoer was dazed by a blow to his face from his wife, fell into the pool and drowned. His ghost has been described as angry and brooding, and waiting for revenge.

Ghost Adventures: Curse of the River Bend, Part One, Premieres Saturday, January 5, 9/8c, Travel Channel

Ghost Adventures: Curse of the River Bend, Part Two, Saturday, January 12, 9/8c, Travel Channel