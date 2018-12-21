'Counterpart': Nazanin Boniadi Talks Season 2 & the Show's Connection to Reality (VIDEO)

Starz's trippy sci-fi thriller Counterpart has returned for a second season and things are just heating up!

One of the series stars appearing alongside lead J.K. Simmons — in dual roles! — is Nazanin Boniadi as the intriguing Clare. The actress' character has her own double-life as she serves as a mole, infiltrating a world that's not her own.

As Clare's story unfolds, she must decide what matters most to her and what she'll be willing to give up along the way. TV Insider's Damian Holbrook sat down with Boniadi to discuss what's next for her character in Season 2.

The actress also talks about how the show's themes deal in reality despite the sci-fi nature of the show. And she weighs in on the significance of playing a role not characterized by race or ethnicity.

Don't miss a minute of this enlightening interview by checking out the video below.

Counterpart, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz