'Future Man's Josh Hutcherson Calls Season 2's Humor 'Off-the-Wall Yet Weirdly Accessible'

To describe Season 2 of the sci-fi comedy Future Man, we’re stealing the favorite exclamation of its hero, gamer turned world savior Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson): Hachi Machi!

As it happens, Josh and time-jumping warriors Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) didn’t exactly save the future last season.

Rather, they ruined the present by unwittingly starting a centuries-long war. Now, they’ve got to fix that — in the same violent, raunchy yet heartwarming way they tried before. Hutcherson gives us the dirty details about the upcoming episodes.

TV Insider: How does Josh react to learning his sacrifice was for nil?

Josh Hutcherson: Realizing that losing his family and all that came to nothing is a new low. He tries to fight and regain that hero’s complex where he has to save the world, and he takes it too far in moments.

In one scene, Josh is submerged in goo. What was that stuff?!

My understanding is that it was a food additive, like gelatin, which is apparently safe for consumption. Although, I didn’t want to just straight up slurp it.

Among you, Derek and Eliza, who had the most embarrassing scene to film this year?

We all had our fair share. Eliza has an odd sexual encounter with a brain. Derek has multiple sex scenes, which are awkward to film but don’t sound like the worst thing. And I’m running around naked. You pick!

What’s your favorite thing about each character?

Josh is loyal to a fault, and when he believes in something, he really gets behind it and doesn’t stop until it’s accomplished. I like that Wolf is a sweetheart. Even though he’s this demolition guy who’s supposed to be a total badass, he develops into a more sensitive guy who appreciates the finer things in life. And Tiger is just funny as hell. Her deadpan delivery is fun to watch.

It’s hard to explain to people that, even with all its craziness, the show is basically a sweet comedy.

That’s what’s so cool about it. The humor is off-the-wall yet weirdly accessible to people. And you can watch it with your whole family. Well, except the children.

Future Man, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, Jan. 11, Hulu