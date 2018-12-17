TNT Reveals Companion Podcast for 'I Am the Night' Limited Series

Just because TNT's upcoming show I Am the Night is a limited series doesn't mean it's confined to its six-episode run! On Monday, TNT revealed their partnership with Cadence13 for a companion podcast series.

Set to debut January 28 on TNT, I Am the Night is inspired by the true events surrounding Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who was abandoned at birth and grew up in Reno, Nevada. When Fauna comes across some information about her origins, she works with a washed-up reporter (Chris Pine) to uncover the the mystery that leads to Los Angeles' infamous Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays).

Those familiar with the Black Dahlia murder know that George Hodel was one of the primary suspects in the gruesome unsolved 1947 killing. In the eight-part podcast, debuting February 13, listeners can dive even deeper into the nail-biting mystery with Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia.

The podcast is hosted by the daughters of the real-life Fauna Hodel, Yvette Gentile and Rasha Pecoraro, and will mark the Hodels' first time opening up about their ties to the murder. Throughout the series, the family will share the psychological traumas and experiences they endured.

"Root of Evil will satisfy as a stand-alone piece of suspenseful entertainment and, for those who both watch and listen, also provide a whole new level of real-life, nail-biting mystery," said Michael Engleman, chief marketing officer, TNT/TBS.

True-crime enthusiasts will witness catharsis and more as the Hodels open up and let go of the darkness they've been living with.

"This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to collaborate on such an in-depth and innovative project with TNT. Root of Evil is an important story that we believe needs to be told," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer of Cadence13. "The podcast is a testament to the cathartic power of storytelling. For the first time, the Hodel family has come together to provide an unflinching, first-hand account of their family’s history."

I Am the Night, Series Premiere, Monday, January 28, 9/8c, TNT

Root of Evil, Premieres, Wednesday, February 13, Apple & other podcast platforms