Patty Jenkins & Chris Pine's Limited Series 'I Am The Night' Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Wonder Woman team Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins are working together again on a new TV project.

The six-episode limited series, I Am the Night, is a period thriller inspired by true events and will debut on Monday, January 28, on TNT.

Jenkins directs (and executive produces) the first two episodes, and Sam Sheridan writes. Pine takes on the role of ruined journalist/paparazzo Jay Singletary, who meets a teenage girl named Fauna (India Eisley), who is unsure of her origins having been given up at birth.

"Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime," a presser revealed.

"This story was dying to be told and we loved telling it," said Patty Jenkins about I Am the Night, starring Chris Pine and India Eisley. The series premieres January 28.

I Am the Night, Series Premiere, Monday, January 28, 9/8c, TNT