DreamWorks's '3Below' Drops a First Look at Netflix's New Heroes (VIDEO)

Two things: If you're not hip to Netflix's Trollhunters, get into it ASAP. And secondly, do it fast because the spinoff starts next week!

Created by Guillermo del Toro and executive produced by Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Trollhunters is a seven-time Emmy-winning animated series about a teen fighting to save his suburban neighborhood of Arcadia from fantastical monsters. It's a damn blast.

'Trollhunters' Season 2 Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date The late Anton Yelchin complete recording on the animated series through the end of this season before his death last year.

It's also the first in a planned trilogy of shows set in Arcadia, the second of which arrives next Friday. DreamWorks's 3Below: Tales of Arcadia features the voices of Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) as two teenage royals who flee a takeover on far-off their planet.

They're joined by their bodyguard (Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, because that's awesome) and assume human identities to try to blend in. Of course, there's a learning curve, since they're, you know... aliens. Whatever the Corgi is, we're not sure, but he definitely needs house-training, stat.

Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, and Kelsey Grammer are confirmed to be reprising their roles from Trollhunters, and other guest voices include Glenn Close, Andy Garcia, Cheryl Hines, The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd, Danny Trejo and The Walking Dead's Steven Yuen.

DreamWorks's 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Streaming Friday, December 21, Netflix