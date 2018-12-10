TV Babble by TV Insider Podcast: Gretchen Mol on Taking Flight in 'Nightflyers'

NIGHTFLYERS -- "All That We Left Behind" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Gretchen Mol as Agatha

Are you enjoying the crazy ride so far on SyFy's new drama, Nightflyers?

The series, set in 2093, follows a teams of scientists about the most advanced ship ever built, Nighflyer, and what happens as they search for other life forms. Of course, things don't do according as planned and, for sci-fi viewers, the ride is a wild one.

The first season is available to binge now on SyFy.com, and the first 10 episodes have been dropping one at a time each night on SyFy through December 13.

The series, based on the Nightflyers novella and short stories of George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones), stars Eoin Macken (Night Shift), David Ajala (Black Box), Jodie Turner Smith (The Last Ship) and as Dr. Agatha Matheson, recent Yellowstone star Gretchen Mol.

Mol stopped by our New York office recently and sat down with TV Guide Magazine's senior writer, Damian Holbrook, to talk about the new show for the TV Babble by TV Insider podcast.

