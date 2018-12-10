Real-Life Couple Odette & Dave Annable Need Shut-Eye in Freeform's 'No Sleep 'Til Christmas' (VIDEO)

Sleep deprivation is never fun but during the holidays? Help!

That's where exhausted event planner Lizzie (Supergirl alum Odette Annable) and bartender Billy (Odette's real life husband, Yellowstone star Dave Annable) find each other in Freeform's holiday film, No Sleep 'Til Christmas, when they find they can get some much needed shut eye... if they sleep together.

Now, get your mind out of the gutter — by sleep, we mean actual sleep. But once the pair start arranging sleep dates, of course, their initial animosity starts to melt away and they find they may have more in common than insomnia. That would be all fun and good if Lizzie wasn't engaged to too-good-to-be-true Josh (Younger's Charles Michael Davis). The film also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph as Josh's mother and Alphonso McAuley as Andy, Billy's best friend.

To find out how they could relate to their sleep-deprived characters, the Annables filled in TV Insider at the recent Freeform junket. Let's see what they had to say about the holiday rom-com, how they both swoon over co-star Charles Michael Davis and whether we could get a sequel the delightful film.

No Sleep 'Til Christmas, Monday, December 10, 9/8c, Freeform.