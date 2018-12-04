Hulu Adapting Grisham's 'Rainmaker' & 'Rogue Lawyer' as Innovative Crossover Series

Hulu is currently in development on a very exciting new project.

The streamer is working on creating a shared John Grisham universe and first up are two drama series based on the author's 1995 legal thriller, The Rainmaker, and 2015 legal thriller, Rogue Lawyer, according to Deadline.

The franchise will be called "The Grisham Universe" and include multiple series helmed by Michael Seitzman, Jason Richman, Grisham, Maniac Productions, and ABC Signature. Seitzman and Richman will serve as co-showrunners and there's already a writers room set up with the goal of working on both series concurrently, pumping out eight scripts for each.

"Each series will be based on one of the books and will have its own storyline and cast but the two shows’ plots will also be linked as they will share a villain, and some (but not all) characters from one show will appear on the other," Deadline described.

To save time, both series will be filmed at the same time and be set in the present day. The idea is that the two series can either be watched independently in their entirety or viewers can watch one Episode 1 from Rainmaker and then Episode 1 of Rogue Lawyer then return to Rainmaker for Episode 2.

Grisham is on board to executive produce and Andrew Miller is set to write and also executive produce.

Grisham's work can also be seen on Netflix — the streamer recently ordered a new docuseries, The Innocent Man, based on his 2006 best-selling non-fiction book.

It follows Ronald "Ron" Keith Williamson, a minor league baseball player in Ada, Oklahoma, who was wrongly convicted of the rape and murder of Debra Sue Carter. After serving 11 years on death row, he was exonerated by DNA evidence and released from prison in 1999.