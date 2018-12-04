'The Voice' Top 10: Who Was Best? Who Should Go Home? (POLL)

The Voice’s Season 15 Top 10 contestants performed live as coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson cheered on for their respective singers as we get closer to the semi-finals..

But unfortunately, two artists will go home on Tuesday night's double elimination after America votes.

We broke down Monday night's performances and ask who you think will be crowned The Voice's newest champion.

Makenzie Thomas

Song performed: "Because You Loved Me"

Team: Jennifer

Kennedy Holmes

Song performed: "Me Too"

Team: Jennifer

DeAndre Nico

Song performed: "That's What I Like"

Team: Adam

Chris Kroeze

Song performed: "Callin' Baton Rouge"

Team: Blake

Kymberli Joye

Song performed: "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)"

Team: Kelly

Sarah Grace

Song performed: "Amazing Grace"

Team: Kelly

Reagan Strange

Song performed: "Cry"

Team: Adam

Dave Fenley

Song performed: "When You Say Nothing at All"

Team: Blake

Kirk Jay

Song performed: "Tomorrow"

Team: Blake

Chevel Shepherd

Song performed: "You're Lookin' at Country"

Team: Kelly

Who do think was the top performer of the night?

And who do think should be eliminated?

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC