'The Voice' Top 10: Who Was Best? Who Should Go Home? (POLL)
The Voice’s Season 15 Top 10 contestants performed live as coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson cheered on for their respective singers as we get closer to the semi-finals..
But unfortunately, two artists will go home on Tuesday night's double elimination after America votes.
Mariah Carey Joins 'The Voice' Season 15 as Key Advisor
She'll show up during this season's knockout rounds, which begin Monday, October 29.
We broke down Monday night's performances and ask who you think will be crowned The Voice's newest champion.
Makenzie Thomas
Song performed: "Because You Loved Me"
Team: Jennifer
Kennedy Holmes
Song performed: "Me Too"
Team: Jennifer
DeAndre Nico
Song performed: "That's What I Like"
Team: Adam
Chris Kroeze
Song performed: "Callin' Baton Rouge"
Team: Blake
Kymberli Joye
Song performed: "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)"
Team: Kelly
Sarah Grace
Song performed: "Amazing Grace"
Team: Kelly
Reagan Strange
Song performed: "Cry"
Team: Adam
Dave Fenley
Song performed: "When You Say Nothing at All"
Team: Blake
Kirk Jay
Song performed: "Tomorrow"
Team: Blake
Chevel Shepherd
Song performed: "You're Lookin' at Country"
Team: Kelly
Who do think was the top performer of the night?
And who do think should be eliminated?
The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBCAlertMe