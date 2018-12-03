'Jane the Virgin' Has a Spinoff Series in the Works at The CW

Jane the Virgin might be heading into its fifth and final season but its mythology will live on in a new spinoff series currently in the works at The CW.

The untitled project comes from the Jane creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, its main star Gina Rodriguez (and Golden Globe winner), executive producer Ben Silverman, and executive producer/director Brad Silberling.

According to Deadline, Jane writer Valentina Garza will pen and executive produce the series and it will not include any current characters on Jane.

It will instead be a "telenovela-inspired anthology series" where each episode is based on a novel written and narrated by Gina Rodriguez's Jane Villanueva.

Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson will also executive produce.

Jane the Virgin, Final Season, 2019, The CW