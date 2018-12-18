'Legends of the Lost' Host Megan Fox Reveals the Adventure Series Was Her Idea

Megan Fox, archeologist? Not quite, but the star of the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies indulges her passion for ancient civilizations as host of Travel Channel’s Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox.

Digging into some of Earth’s forgotten societies, Fox has so far explored Viking warrior grave sites in Sweden, England’s Stonehenge and — for Tuesday night’s episode — South Carolina’s Savannah River. That’s where scientists’ findings suggest giant humans roamed the area way back during the Ice Age. She gives us a history lesson.

TV Insider: How’d you wind up doing Legends?

Megan Fox: It was my idea — I gave birth to it! Ancient cultures have always fascinated me. When I was in my early 20s, I discovered [the extraterrestrials-on-Earth investigation series] Ancient Aliens, which was really eye-opening for me. We think we know everything we’re going to know about ancient people, but there’s still so much mystery there. That sparked a lot more curiosity in me.

Tuesday night’s episode posits that 10-foot-tall versions of Homo sapiens populated the U.S. around 48,000 B.C.

In a lot of cultures — the Sumerian [in Mesopotamia], the Native American—there are stories of giants who were leaders not because they were respected but because they were feared.

On next week’s show, you trek to Turkey to investigate whether the Trojan War really happened. Your verdict?

I actually believe it did. Once upon a time, we thought Troy was just a piece of fiction in The Iliad, but then we found it really existed. We need to keep exploring and keep an open mind.

What was the most amazing of all your Legends journeys?

In terms of feeling connected to a location, Troy. There’s something about the land, the geography, the vibration — not to be too Hollywood or goofy — that just felt right.

And you rock that bandanna around your neck like you’re in an Indiana Jones movie!

Ha! Thank you. I ended up really loving that look.

Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox, Premieres, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Travel Channel