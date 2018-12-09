Which Roku Is Right For You? We've Got You Covered

These simple-to-use streaming devices are must-haves, but picking from Roku’s seven current models can be…confusing. Our trick: Choose based on your television.

Don’t have a high-definition TV? The Express+ ($35) will connect to it via old-school A/V ports. If you have a standard HDTV (i.e., one that isn’t 4K, aka Ultra HD), get the no-frills Express ($30).

For Ultra HDTVs, the Premiere ($40) streams the best picture for the least cash. The Premiere+ ($50) adds a remote with voice search (no typing long titles!).

The HD Streaming Stick ($50) and Ultra HD Streaming Stick+ ($60) connect directly to the TV ports (no clutter!). The latter’s improved wireless supports sets in rooms far from your router.

And for really fancy TVs, the Ultra ($100) has a powerful processor (no waiting for a show to load), a remote finder and JBL headphones. See? Easy.