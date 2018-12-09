Which Roku Is Right For You? We've Got You Covered

Aubry D'Arminio
Courtesy Roku

These simple-to-use streaming devices are must-haves, but picking from Roku’s seven current models can be…confusing. Our trick: Choose based on your television.

Don’t have a high-definition TV? The Express+ ($35) will connect to it via old-school A/V ports. If you have a standard HDTV (i.e., one that isn’t 4K, aka Ultra HD), get the no-frills Express ($30).

The Best New Streaming Tech to Gift Binge Watchers (PHOTOS)

The Best New Streaming Tech to Gift Binge Watchers (PHOTOS)

The holidays are right around the corner.

For Ultra HDTVs, the Premiere ($40) streams the best picture for the least cash. The Premiere+ ($50) adds a remote with voice search (no typing long titles!).

The HD Streaming Stick ($50) and Ultra HD Streaming Stick+ ($60) connect directly to the TV ports (no clutter!). The latter’s improved wireless supports sets in rooms far from your router.

Why Prime Video Add-Ons Can Make Your Streaming Experience Better

Why Prime Video Add-Ons Can Make Your Streaming Experience Better

CBS All Access and Acorn are just two add-ons in a list of many.

And for really fancy TVs, the Ultra ($100) has a powerful processor (no waiting for a show to load), a remote finder and JBL headphones. See? Easy.

AlertMe
TV Guide Magazine

This article also appeared in the Dec 10 - Dec 23 issue of TV Guide Magazine.

Subscribe to TV Guide Magazine.