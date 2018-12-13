'Fuller House' Plus Three More Reboots & Revivals Available on Netflix

Fuller House

Premieres, Friday, Dec. 14, Netflix

Everywhere you look, there are growing pains on Fuller House. “We have parenting struggles, nascent relationships and a surrogate pregnancy,” co-executive producer Bryan Behar says of the hit sitcom revival’s fourth season. “This is our funniest and most emotionally textured season yet.”

The fun starts when single mom of three D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger) finally rekindle their high school romance. “We’re giving them the chance to be together as a grown-up couple free of outside distractions or other love interests,” he adds. Meanwhile, the budding relationship between D.J.’s oldest son, Jackson (Michael Campion), and Rocki (Landry Bender) flourishes. And, whoa, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and boyfriend Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) anxiously wait for goofball Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) to give birth to their first child. Leave it to nine-months-pregnant Kimmy to do a cartwheel on the living room table upon learning she scored Hamilton tickets!

Fans of the original Full House — which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995 — will also be delighted to see more of their favorites, as Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin), Joey (Dave Coulier) and Danny (Bob Saget) have all moved back to the Bay Area. “In past seasons, the writing staff was always forced to contrive a reason why any of them were in town or they’d all have to show up together as part of a holiday episode,” Behar notes. “Now each of them gets an episode to shine.” The shenanigans include Danny and Becky returning to host Wake Up, San Francisco and Jesse grappling with newfound fatherhood issues surrounding adopted daughter Pamela. And Joey? Two words: chili cook-off.

“This is a back-to-basics season for us narratively,” Behar says. “We built the entire season-long arc around the theme of homecoming, and we want to focus on the core relationships.” But fear not: There’s still time for impromptu dance numbers.

