Gregory Harrison to Guest Star on 'American Housewife' as Kathryn's Old Flame

Gregory Harrison (Chesapeake Shores) is guest starring on the December 5 episode of the ABC sitcom as Dan Linker, the former boyfriend and first love of Kathryn (Wendie Malick), who is Katie’s (Katy Mixon) mom.

Watch for Kathryn to track down her old beau in an effort to soothe some heartbreak Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is going through — only her plan backfires when she discovers that Dan’s not quite as she remembers him to be!

Harrison is arguably best known for his role as Dr. George Alonzo "Gonzo" Gates on the medical drama Trapper John, M.D.. His other credits include Logan’s Run, Falcon Crest, One Tree Hill, Rizzoli & Isles, and the TV movie For Ladies Only, in which he played a male stripper.

American Housewife, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC