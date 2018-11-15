'The Bachelor' Hints at Colton Underwood's Virginity in Season 23 Poster (PHOTO)

Are you ready to accept this rose?

The Bachelor Season 23 is set to premiere on January 7 with Colton Underwood, and now ABC (and longtime host Chris Harrison) are giving us the first promo photo for the newest eligible hunk.

Check out the key art, first dropped on the series host's social media on Thursday:

"What does he have to lose?" the promo reads. Assuming that's a nod to his virginity?

We met the former NFL player (well, NFL practice squad-er), who has been open about remaining a virgin, on Becca Kufrin's Season 14 of The Bachelorette, on which he finished fourth. He then continued his journey to find love on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but couldn't make things work with on-again, off-again flame Tia Booth.

Underwood intrigued Bachelor Nation with his vulnerability. It's an openness that fans complained wasn't evident with last season's bachelor Arie Luyendk Jr., who is now expecting a baby with fiancée Lauren Burnham.

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, Monday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC