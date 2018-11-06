A 'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion Is Happening on 'Chicago Med'

Who doesn't love an unexpected TV reunion?

Former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding to going to guest star on NBC's Chicago Med, which also features PLL actress Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning.

Harding has a recurring guest role as Phillip Davis, a man in a medical crisis, whom Dr. Manning helps.

"When one of your besties comes out to play a new character on your show, you JUMP FOR JOY!!" DeVitto wrote on social media. "Dr. Manning's got a new trailer buddy!"

On the former Freeform drama, Harding played school teacher Ezra Fitz, who fell in love with his student Aria (Lucy Hale). After a very tumultuous relationship, the couple ended the series with a wedding.

Meanwhile, DeVitto played Melissa Hastings — Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) older sister — who was believed to be the ominous "A" until it was discovered that (Spoiler!) it was actually Spencer's long-lost twin sister.

We hope Harding's character doesn't interfere with DeVitto's onscreen wedding to co-star Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead). The two have been planning the big day for the last few episodes, but we have a feeling it may not be a smooth celebration.

