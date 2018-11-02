'True Detective' Season 3 Trailer Explores Three Different Time Periods (VIDEO)

True Detective is returning for its third, highly-anticipated season in January.

The all-new, eight-episode season, from creator and executive producer Nic Pizzolatto, tells the story of "a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks." The series will focus on the mystery that "deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali plays Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, while Stephen Dorff stars as Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator. Together, the two hunt down the truth about a grisly crime involving two missing children.

Carmen Ejogo also stars as Amelia Reardon, a schoolteacher in 1980 Arkansas who knows more than she lets on.

Watch the official trailer below:

True Detective, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 13, 9/8c, HBO