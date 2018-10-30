'Fuller House' Season 4 to Premiere in December — Get Your First Look! (PHOTOS)

Spend the holidays with the Fuller House crew!

Netflix just announced that Season 4 of the revival will premiere on Friday, December 14. Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and other cast members made a short but fun video celebrating the exciting news.

The fourth season will include a few new faces such as Josh Peck, Maria Canals-Barrera, Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner, and Lainie Kazan.

The series is also being helmed by new showrunners — Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar — after creator Jeff Franklin was fired in February after allegations of inappropriate on-set behavior.

No word yet on if the show has been renewed for a fifth season, but in the meantime check out these first look images of the Tanners and Co. in upcoming episodes:

Fuller House, Season 4, Friday, December 14, Netflix