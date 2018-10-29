What Is Going to Happen to Megyn Kelly's 'Today' Third Hour?

NBC's Today is facing some changes following the cancellation of Megyn Kelly Today.

Fans of the network's morning show know that Today spans four hours, including the first two hours that serve as the main programming. The third hour had been Megyn Kelly's show and the fourth is Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Megyn Kelly's Defining TV Moments (VIDEO) Five signature moments that highlight the NBC host's small screen cred

Kelly was removed from her position last week over her comments about using blackface in Halloween costumes. Meanwhile, her absence has left NBC in a difficult position of filling that third hour, and, according to Variety, it will look very similar to the first two — for now.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin ushered in the third hour at 9am ET this week. "We are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show," Kotb said at the beginning of the first new broadcast on Monday. Fans shouldn't get too comfortable with the format since it isn't likely to stick — the schedule would serve to be too rigorous for the anchors over the four-hour period.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire TODAY family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.” pic.twitter.com/7xC0tyPdZT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2018

It's definitely a departure from Kelly's segment, which included a live in-studio audience with many regular attendees. The hour could evolve into something else entirely over time as Jenna Bush Hager also appears from time to time on the show. Could there be a promotion in her future?

Time will tell for sure what's next for Today, but for the time being. it's business as usual with a little more news and little less talk-show in your day.

Today, Weekdays, NBC