'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington on a Possible 'Juicy' Return for Katherine Heigl

Now that we're in Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy, fans are starting to wonder when the long-running series will wind down — and which departed characters might return for the Shondaland show's swan song.

One current star hoping for an original cast member to make her return to the series is Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo. The actress is itching for an Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) comeback so she can stir up some drama for Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and his new wife.

Luddington told PeopleTV's Chatter this week, "I actually think it’s kind of a fun idea," before adding, "Well, I just think it’d be juicy; it’d bring maybe a little bit of drama." And juicy it would be if her character, Alex Karev's current wife, came face-to-face with his ex-wife, Izzie!

Heigl was an original cast member on the series and exited in its sixth season in 2010. At the time, the actress was rumored to have had a rift on-set that led to her departure, though she's since denied those claims.

Heigl has had various TV roles since, including her most recent gig on Suits, so it wouldn't be shocking for her to head back to her original small-screen role. Plus, since Heigl's Izzie wasn't one of the many Grey's casualties (she left Seattle for a fresh start after her split from Alex), it is possible for her to return to the character.

Seeing Izzie and Alex after all of these years together onscreen again would be enough to drive the fans wild — in a good way. But Luddington isn't so sure it will come to fruition.

"I do think it kind of got put to bed last season," she said of Izzie's role in the series, "because [Alex] kind of did say he was happy for her wherever she is and whatever she’s doing. So I joke about not wanting it to happen, but it would be kind of juicy wouldn't it?"

For our sake, as well as Luddington's, we hope it's not over yet!

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC